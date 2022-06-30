Virginia Tech launching new virtual mental health services for students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new online service will help Hokies with their mental health.

Virginia Tech is launching a tele-mental health service with TimelyMD.

Students can have access to virtual on-demand mental health support or appointment-based mental health counseling at no additional cost.

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski said the pandemic brought the need for mental health support to the forefront.

“Our goal is to provide that support and help so that students can get the assistance and support that they need, so that they’ll be more successful academically,” said Owczarski.

James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University are also launching the new service.