86º

Local News

Virginia Tech launching new virtual mental health services for students

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: virginia tech, mental health, telehealth, students
Virginia Tech is launching a tele-mental health service with TimelyMD.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new online service will help Hokies with their mental health.

Virginia Tech is launching a tele-mental health service with TimelyMD.

Students can have access to virtual on-demand mental health support or appointment-based mental health counseling at no additional cost.

University spokesperson Mark Owczarski said the pandemic brought the need for mental health support to the forefront.

“Our goal is to provide that support and help so that students can get the assistance and support that they need, so that they’ll be more successful academically,” said Owczarski.

James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University are also launching the new service.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter