Drivers flock to 76 Gas station to get gas for $0.76 a gallon

FOREST, Va. – Gas prices are beginning to fall from an all-time high, but drivers are still feeling pain at the pump.

So could you imagine paying 76 cents for a gallon for gas?

The thought became a reality for drivers at a 76 Gas station in Bedford County on Wednesday.

The promotion was part of the store’s Customer Appreciation Day for July 6. They also offered other discounts in the store.

The low gas deal only ran from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., but the manager allowed those left in line to take advantage of the deal.

We’re told folks started lining up along U.S. 460 in New London at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning to take part in the Customer Appreciation Day.

We met one driver, Lizzie Banton, who said her Ford F-150 had less than a quarter of a tank of gas when she got to 76 Gas in Bedford, and it usually costs her $80 to fill up, but on Wednesday, she only spent $12.59.

“I’m very thankful that they’re offering the 76 cents. I feel like it’s a good time to help the people out that can’t really afford the gas,” said Banton.