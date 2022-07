The 2022 carnival is wrapping up after over a week of summer fun.

BUCHANAN, Va. – One of the valley’s longest-running events comes to a close Saturday.

The Buchanan Community Carnival, which started in 1953, is known for showcasing the best of Small Town America.

Families can explore the midway where there are games, rides, and plenty of food.

The carnival is open from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.