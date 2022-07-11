83º

Bedford County offers free meals for students, USDA extends nationwide program

Families can visit one of nine locations and bring home free meals on a first-come, first-serve basis

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau - Multimedia Journalist

The USDA extended several waivers, which go into effect today.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools announced Monday that students can continue to receive free meals during the summer months.

The school system can continue providing meals thanks to USDA extending several nationwide waivers, including the Summer Food Service Program, which went into effect Monday.

The program allows all families to visit one of nine locations in the county and bring home free meals on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parents or guardians may also pick up a meal for their child without the child being present.

