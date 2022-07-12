Man hurt after fight leads to shooting in Southwest Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was shot after a fight led to a shooting in Southwest Roanoke early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers said they were notified by dispatchers of a man with a gunshot wound in the 2100 block of Crystal Spring Avenue SW around 2:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were told that the victim was taken to the hospital by personal transportation.

Additional units went to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to talk with the victim, who had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers at the scene said they found evidence of a shooting outside of a business in the area, but no suspects or other victims were found.

While officers were on the scene, authorities said the suspect in this incident drove to the Roanoke Police Department to talk with detectives.

After preliminary investigations, authorities said they believe that the two men were in an argument that became physical and then escalated to a shooting.

Ad

Police said that all people involved have been identified and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

After consulting the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, authorities said no charges have been filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.