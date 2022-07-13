84º

600 MINI Coopers gathered at the Berglund Center for MINI Takes the States Rally

The rally benefits Best Friends Animal Society

Brittany Wier, Morning Reporter

Tags: MINI Coopers, Berglund Center, Roanoke, Best Friends Animal Shelter, MINI Takes the States

Roanoke, Va – Over 600 MINI Coopers gathered at the Berglund Center at 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning for MINI Takes the States. This is a rally for the MINI community that started in Burlington, Vermont and travels to all different cities in different states.

Roanoke was the 5th stop on their journey. The trip will end in Greenville, South Caroline at the BMW Performance Center.

The rally is a great way for MINI Cooper owners to see new parts of the country, but it also benefits Best Friends Animal Society.

“We are trying to raise money $75,000 as a contribution for them. Their goal is by 2025 to make every shelter a no-kill shelter,” said Mike Peyton, the vice president of Americas with MINI Cooper. “So you will see on a lot of the cars ‘It is for the drive to save them all’ and that is obviously our focus for best friends.”

The MINI Coopers left the Berglund Center around 9 a.m. in a large parade down Williamson Road.

The next stop on their journey is Bristol, Tennessee.

