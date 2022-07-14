Beloved former Bedford County sheriff passes away

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a beloved former sheriff.

Carl Wells served as sheriff from 1974 to 1995 and was deputy sheriff for many years before his election.

He was a life-long resident of Bedford County and “his greatest pleasure was living a life of service to the citizens of Bedford County.”

He was described as a true “working sheriff,” and a pillar of the community.

You can read the full statement from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office below: