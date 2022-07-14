Beloved former Bedford County sheriff passes away

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a beloved former sheriff.
You can read the full statement from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office below:
The men and women of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office are saddened to announce the passing of former Sheriff Carl H. Wells. Sheriff Wells served as Sheriff of Bedford County from 1974 to 1995 and served as a Deputy Sheriff with the Sheriff’s Office for many years prior to his election as Sheriff. Sheriff Wells was a life-long resident of Bedford County, and his greatest pleasure was living a life of service to the citizens of Bedford County. A true “working Sheriff”, Sheriff Wells was a pillar of the community with memberships in numerous civic and fraternal organizations. The Sheriff’s Office mourns his passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.Bedford County Sheriff's Office