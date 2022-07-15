Are you prepared for end of summer storms?

RICHMOND, Va. – After the line of storms that moved through our area on Tuesday, many were left without power, some even without homes due to flooding.

While not all disasters can be prevented, homeowners can do what they can to prepare their homes for the rest of summer’s storms.

The Farm Bureau said that according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there are an estimated 100,000 thunderstorms that occur in the U.S. each year.

Some thunderstorms, like the ones that hit our region on Tuesday, come with torrential downpours, strong winds, flooding, and even hail, all of which have the potential for billions in damages, according to the agency.

“Between late April and June 2022, over 1,300 storm-related claims have been reported in Virginia,” said Laurie Gannon, vice president of claims for Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. “Whether it’s small, localized pop-up thunderstorms or significant storm bands with tornadic winds, the late spring, and early summer have been busy for our department.”

So, the insurance agency offered direction to a thunderstorm preparation guide to prepare for the worst, as much as possible, that is.

The guide said there are many things to watch out for during storms, but you can do these things to prepare:

Install a lightning surge protector to save electrical equipment from power surges,

Remove overhanging branches near your home and remove dead, dying, or diseased trees to lessen the chance of tree damage,

Have your roof inspected to ensure it is in a secure and safe condition,

Install protective screens around outdoor equipment like heating, ventilating, and air conditioning units to help reduce costly hail damage.

Clean gutters and downspouts to lessen the risk of water damage, and make sure downspouts wash water away from the house’s foundation.

Inspect and caulk any cracks or gaps around windows, doors, electrical boxes, vents, pipes, and exterior walls to prevent water from getting in,

Check your garage doors for a wind pressure rating sticker, and if you don’t have one, you should have it inspected. Installing a brace for the garage door may be recommended, or you could buy a new garage door.

Move and secure outdoor items so they don’t fly away in the wind.

For more tips on how to prepare your home for all types of weather, go to the Disaster Safety website.