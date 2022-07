Gangs shooting at police. That’s how bad things were in Danville when violent crime hit all-time highs less than a decade ago.

At one point, Danville had Virginia’s highest homicide rate per capita, and that’s when they needed to call other people like the FBI, and other agencies.

It’s taken years and a lot of work to turn the city around.

On Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m., 10 News is working for you, breaking down the solutions Danville found that could work for other cities battling gun violence.