Bath County teacher wins Mrs. Virginia, to compete in Mrs. America competition

WARM SPRINGS, Va. – Some might call this Warm Springs woman a super mom in addition to her other titles of teacher, mom, volunteer, role model, and Mrs. Virginia.

On Monday, Virginia America Pageants said that Bath County’s Kirby Smith is now preparing to compete in the Mrs. America competition after winning the Mrs. Virginia America title in May.

Smith is an avid member of her community, a hard-working high school teacher, and a mom of three, according to the release, and she is now planning to top the cake by making memories and inspiring others when she competes in the Mrs. America competition in August.

The release said that Smith has her Bachelor’s degree in English and Secondary Education from Bridgewater College and her Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis as a Reading Specialist from Virginia Tech, the release said, and she is now working toward getting her Post-Master’s Certificate in Educational Leadership at Radford University.

Ad

Smith is also an active member of her church where she leads the children’s ministry, the release said, and she enjoys giving back to her community through a variety of programs like the bread of life pantry, the free little libraries, and the Bath County Christmas Mother program.

The release said that Smith is also passionate about showing others the potential of determination when it comes to having big dreams, is the podcast host of “Go After It,” enjoys bodybuilding, and enjoys making memories with her family.

Smith said that the Mrs. America competition will be added to her list of incredible memories, and shared a piece of advice.

“The best advice I received while preparing for Mrs. Virginia was to do it scared,” Smith said. “Being on stage is kind of a scary situation to be in and it can be uncomfortable. But I don’t think you should let scary things stop you from chasing after things you want. Do it scared and do it anyway.”

Ad

To share this mindset with others, the release said Smith wants to highlight her journey to Mrs. America in her podcast, encouraging others to ‘go after it,’ just like her podcast title.

“I will continue to spotlight the titleholders on my podcast and I will spotlight the titleholders across our nation in the system that we all love,” Smith said. “I also think it’s important that Mrs. Virginia combine forces with the contestants coming up behind us next year. So I will make myself available for events and appearances with them so we can build a sisterhood and build this system and go after it together.”

The Mrs. America competition will be live-streamed from Las Vegas on August 20 at 8 p.m., the release said, and you can vote for your favorite contestant to be automatically moved into the top 15 on the Mrs. America website.

Ad

According to the press release, the winner of the Mrs. America competition will go on to compete in the Mrs. World competition.