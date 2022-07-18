Residents at Salem apartment complex still frustrated with living conditions

SALEM, Va. – It’s the last straw for some residents at The View at 777.

“We’re out of here, within the next week or two, by the first at least. We’re out, that’s it,” said Jay Butterworth, a resident at The View.

10 News visited the Salem apartment complex in May, after reports of a dead bat, animal feces, and a collapsed ceiling.

Now, there are even more concerning conditions that residents said aren’t being addressed.

Butterworth said his bathroom ceiling started leaking early Saturday morning.

“It just kept leaking, dripping, and it kept leaking and leaking and leaking until our bathroom flooded,” Butterworth said.

Butterworth said a call to the 24-hour emergency maintenance line didn’t help, and no one came out until later that day. As of Monday, his problem still persisted.

“Our bathroom has flooded twice since Saturday morning, and it’s still leaking through the ceiling,” Butterworth added.

“It’s been really bad because we don’t have a maintenance man. We don’t have anybody who we can depend on. You call the maintenance number and no one answers,” said Ms. Smith, another resident at The View.

And Smith said that she’s also worried about her air vents.

“It looks like mold, and there are particles that come out and onto the floor, and I have to clean about every other day,” Smith said.

The President of The View’s parent company, Greenbrier Management, told 10 News back in May that she would make sure that the communication between residents and the office would improve, and that contractors would check each unit for cleanliness, and residents said those things haven’t happened.

We have reached out to follow up on those promises, and are waiting for a response.