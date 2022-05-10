Residents at Salem apartment complex frustrated with poor living conditions

Dead bats, animal feces and a collapsed bathroom ceiling are just some of the things people are living with at a Salem apartment complex.

SALEM, Va. – Some of the residents at The View at 777 in Salem are frustrated.

“They never reply or there’s nobody ever in the office. They never can answer your questions. You email, you never get a reply,” said Jay Butterworth, who lives there.

They say their health and safety concerns are going unanswered by the apartment complex. Todd Smith, whose mother lives at The View, says he recently found a dead bat and possibly bad feces inside the ventilation system.

“When we found a bat in her room the other day, in her utility room, we started investigating a little bit and found that all of her ductwork were full of stuff,” said Smith.

Butterworth also had issues with ventilation. He said it went unaddressed until he hired a lawyer.

“The attorney said, ‘I want fresh air coming in, I don’t want it coming from the attic. I want it out of the roof, fresh air. Not animal feces running through the attic.’”

A family says they called the office for days after the ceiling collapsed over their shower. But that wasn’t their only problem.

“There’s mold and mildew in there, obviously, you can see it with the hole in the wall you can now see it. And there’s a lot of water damage,” said Alyssa Conner, another resident.

Tenants say they’re also dealing with electrical issues, delays in repairs to air conditioning units and drastically increased rent. They just want to make sure their voices are heard.

“Go inside, listen to their complaints, clean the problems up and take care of it. It’s under new management... all this should have been taken care of when they first started managing the place,” added Smith.

The complex is owned by Greenbrier Management.

10 News reached out to the local office in Salem and the headquarters in Williamsburg and we are still waiting to hear back.