Local Colors Festival set to return to Elmwood Park for 35th anniversary on May 16

Local Colors is set to celebrate 35 years of bringing a mix of cultures together with the Local Colors Festival in May.

ROANOKE, Va. – Local Colors is set to celebrate 35 years of bringing a mix of cultures together with the Local Colors Festival in May.

This year’s festival takes place on Saturday, May 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Elmwood Park. Admission is free, and the event is open to all ages. The festival is a chance to celebrate, share and learn about different cultural heritages through music, arts, crafts, cuisine and traditional attire.

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The day starts at 11 a.m. with an opening ceremony and the Procession of Nations. People with roots from around the world will display their cultural traditions and carry their country’s flag.

After the opening ceremony, the afternoon features live music and dance performances, along with martial arts demonstrations. More than 50 vendor booths are planned, and a Children’s Activity Area will give kids a chance to learn about different cultures. Children can also take part in the Passport Program, where they receive a blank passport book and “travel” to the different countries represented at the festival. An International Beer Garden will also be available.