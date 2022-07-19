87º

Covington City Treasurer arrested on drug, tax charges

Authorities say Theresa Harrison was arrested on Tuesday and released after making bond

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Covington, Alleghany County, Crime, Drugs, Highlands
Theresa Harrison (WSLS)

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington City Treasurer was arrested on Tuesday for possession of drugs and divulging tax information, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police said Theresa Harrison, 60, was charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics and one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information.

Harrison was released from the Alleghany Regional Jail with a $2,500 unsecured bond, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police did not release more information and said the investigation is still ongoing.

