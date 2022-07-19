Hot dog! The Wienermobile is making its way to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever seen a hot dog on wheels? This is your chance – the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way to the Star City soon.

On Tuesday, Keagan, better known as “Chili Cheez Keagz” and the driver of the Wienermobile, announced that the hot dog on wheels will be in Roanoke from July 21 to July 24.

Keagan said that the 27-foot-long hot dog will be set up at these locations and times for tours over the weekend:

Thursday, July 21: Kroger at 3970 Valley Gateway Blvd, Roanoke, Virginia 24012 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, July 22: Kroger at 915 Hardy Rd, Vinton, Virginia 24179 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 23: Tomato Festival/Botetourt Farmers Market at Town Center Street, Daleville, Virginia 24083 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24: Kroger at 80 Westlake Rd, Hardy, Virginia 24101 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Keagan added that he and his partner, “Chadder Cheese,” would love to ‘meat’ everyone to show you around the giant hot dog and ‘ketchup’ about life as a “Hotdogger.”