Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is up for sale

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Maybe you don’t have millions sitting around to buy a property like this one, but the beauty of the countryside here might just make you consider a hefty loan.

The Beliveau Farm Winery in Blacksburg is now up for sale and is listed at $6.5 million on the Virginia Farms for Sale website.

Known for its mature vineyard, winery, brewery, B&B, and special events venue, the Beliveau Farm Winery is a popular spot, according to the listing.

The property has been a destination for over 20,000 residents and tourists annually, many of which come from surrounding areas, notably from Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Staunton, and Harrisonburg, the listing said.

Coming with 75 acres with views of the surrounding countryside, there isn’t a question of if there will be enough grapes to produce wine – According to the listing, the property also has enough grapes growing on the property to produce 100% of their wines.

There is already a winery building on the property, the listing said, and there is also a general purpose building partially under construction to provide more space for vineyard and winery equipment and tools.

If that wasn’t already enough, the listing also mentions the heart of the Beliveau Farm: the Manor House.

According to the listing, the house dates back to 1890 but has had a massive remodel – instead of its original three bedroom, one bathroom layout, the home now has five guest bedrooms, one owner suite, and nine full bathrooms.

Also mentioned in the listing are the Events Center and Tasting Room Complex and the Sugar Shack.

The listing specified that the price of $6.5 million is exclusive of their wine inventory.

And even though Beliveau Farm is up for sale, there are more plans for the near future.

You can view all of Beliveau Farm’s upcoming events here.