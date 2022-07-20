DoorDash adds security measures, cracks down on alcohol deliveries to underage customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – This food and grocery delivery company is taking more steps to stop alcohol deliveries to underage customers.

On Wednesday, DoorDash announced that they will be releasing more safety features for alcohol deliveries in the United States.

DoorDash is adding an enhanced two-step ID verification nationwide, and it has already been successful in its first pilot stages in some states, according to the release.

The company said they have seen a big demand since expanding their alcohol delivery services, and that the expansion can help aid the growth of businesses, promote safe and convenient purchase of alcohol, and provide Dashers will more income opportunities.

But with expansion comes new issues that need to be addressed.

To ensure safe alcohol delivery, DoorDash said their new feature will require Dashers to scan the front of a customer’s ID before handing off their order.

The Dasher will also be checking for signs of intoxication in the customers before completing the order, according to the release.

Erik Ragotte, DoorDash’s General Manager of Alcohol, said that safety is of utmost importance to DoorDash.

“At DoorDash, safety is a top priority and our goal is to deliver alcohol in the safest and most responsible way possible,” Ragotte said. “With today’s announcement of two-step or dual ID verification, we’re setting a new industry standard for responsible alcohol delivery. The new safety measures will help ensure alcohol is delivered to people over the age of 21. We will continue to innovate and find even more ways to promote responsible alcohol delivery.”

The new two-step verification process adds to DoorDash’s existing security features, the release said, like ID verification, offering customers the choice to opt-out of alcohol delivery services, safety resources for Dashers, and working with groups that promote drinking safely.