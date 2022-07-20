Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall welcomes new retail store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg is working on construction, and now, they’re welcoming a new store.

On Wednesday, River Ridge Mall announced that they have officially opened a new retail store in the Center Court area of the mall.

The release said Windsor Fashions LLC. is the most recent retailer to open at the mall during its redevelopment, which is expected to continue through spring of 2023, 10 News reported.

Melissa Faria, General Manager for River Ridge, is excited to see changes coming to the mall.

“We are thrilled to bring Windsor and its wonderful women’s fashion into the River Ridge family,” Faria said. “Shoppers are going to enjoy the unique style and offerings the national clothing brand provides. Windsor fulfills the River Ridge goal of bringing national store brands that are first to the Lynchburg community.”

Windsor is a national retailer that relies on family values and carries fashion-forward looks, the release said, including the latest styles of women’s clothing.

If you want to visit the store, the release said you can find Windsor across from American Eagle and SeaQuest Aquarium.