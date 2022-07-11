Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall announces new businesses coming in spring

Retailers are waiting to move into the new west end

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some new and exciting changes are coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall.

Renovations are almost complete and the new West End is ready for retailers to move in.

The West End of the mall will open in the spring.

River Ridge Mall’s owner, Liberty University, bought the mall in 2017 when it needed a lot of work.

“We had roof leaks, two closed department stores, quite a few vacant stores,” Vice President of Real Estate Craig Pettitt said. “It looked like an 80′s mall.”

Pettitt said it’s been quite an undertaking, but they stuck with the motto, “If you build it, they’ll come.”

“A lot of these smaller towns are the ones that have the challenge,” Pettitt added. “We thought it was great for the city and the surrounding area, but also for Liberty University.”

The owners have spent about $80 million in renovations, adding stores, a food court, an aquarium, and more, but the icing on the cake is the West End addition, which was originally set to open in the summer of 2022.

Ad

“COVID had a major effect,” Pettitt said. “A lot of national tenants, trying to get their attention on Lynchburg, has been a challenge.”

The West End will be home to eight new stores, restaurants, and entertainment.

Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant, Duck Donuts, Aerie, Windsor, are among the eight new businesses coming to West End, and more businesses will be announced soon.

“There are not as many stores as there once were and you can buy things online,” Pettitt added. “This needs to be an experiential property and that’s what we’re working toward.”

There will also be a park outside of the West End, with plans for movie nights, concerts, and food events.