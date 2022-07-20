Ride 20K for the Greenway to be held in Roanoke on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – You can join other bike riders for a 20K ride down Roanoke Valley greenways for a good cause.

Cardinal Bicycle is hosting the 12-mile family ride on Saturday at 10 a.m. to support Roanoke Valley Greenways and Pathfinders for Greenways.

The ride begins and ends at Cardinal’s Grandin Village location at 1312 Winbourne Ave SW in Roanoke.

Riders of all skill sets can participate – In fact, they said the greenway is the perfect place to start bike riding.

“The greenway is the foundation,” said Julia Boas, Cardinal Bicycle Marketing Director, “That’s where it starts where you can take beginners and little kids out and really have a great time. Maybe one day you’ll be racing downhill or maybe you’ll be mountain biking, but this is where it starts.”

Make it to the end of the race and you’ll get snacks and drinks, beer for adults, and medals for the kids.

To participate you can register here – adults are $35, kids 8+ are $15, and kids 7 and under are free.