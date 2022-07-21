Governor Youngkin discusses new COVD-19 quarantine guidelines for childcare

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke out Thursday about recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines when it comes to education.

Last week, the Governor announced that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in childcare, K-12 schools, and camp settings.

Youngkin told 10 News that COVID-19 is not going away and we must learn to live with it.

“If someone tests positive for COVID, or has symptoms of COVID, they should go see their doctor and they should stay home,” Youngkin said. “But the simple task of coming in contact with someone with COVID shouldn’t necessarily result in actually stepping away for five days or 10 days from your life, your job.”

The new guidelines include those who test positive can return to their programs five days after their fever is gone, then wear a mask for 10 days.

If they are unwilling to wear a mask, they should have a negative test after five days or isolate for 10 days.