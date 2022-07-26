Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old boy in Roanoke

Authorities say 13-year-old Bobby Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police need the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.

Authorities say 13-year-old Bobby Curry was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The young boy was reported missing at 7 a.m.

We’re told Bobby is about 5 feet tall, weighing 62 pounds.

Authorities say Bobby has autism, and due to his age, they would like to get him home as soon as possible.

If you have seen Bobby or know where he is, you’re asked to call 911.