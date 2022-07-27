Grayson County School Board reappoints Superintendent Kelly Wilmore

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Kelly Wilmore will serve as the division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools for another four years.

On July 18, the Grayson County School Board reappointed Wilmore in a unanimous vote after Chairwoman Diane Haynes asked the school board to approve a resolution that would extend his contract.

His new term is slated to begin on July 1 and last until June 30, 2026.

Wilmore has served as superintendent for nearly seven years and is the second-longest-serving superintendent in Grayson County.

“I am blessed to work with an incredible staff who go the extra mile every day for our children,” his school bio reads in part. “I have an open-door policy and am always glad to listen to parents, employees, and supporters of our wonderful school division.”