Roanoke’s Dick’s Sporting Goods donates $1,000 to local track team

The Roanoke Dick's Sporting Goods store showed their support for a local youth sports team.

ROANOKE, Va. – Dick’s Sporting Goods in Roanoke is showing its support for local youth sports – On Tuesday, the store gifted Inner City Athletics, a local track team with $1,000.

Head Coach Paul J.J. Moyer said the money will be put toward track meet fees and uniforms.

“It’s another opportunity for kids to find out about themselves. Because track is an individual sport but it is also a team sport as well,” said Moyer.

The team was also gifted some swag from Roanoke’s Dick’s Sporting Goods store.

Some teammates shared why they enjoy being a part of the Inner City Track Team.

“It just feels really special having teammates that support you and are cheering you up,” said one runner, Jolette Uriaite.

“And it’s a good workout,” added fellow teammate, Kaisa Bonilla.

