New mural in Southwest gives Roanoke River Greenway visitors new scenery

The mural was revealed on Thursday afternoon behind Barrows Incorporated in Southwest Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is using art as a way to welcome people onto the Roanoke River Greenway.

This nearly 5,000 square-foot mural is located on the back of the Barrows Inc. building in Southwest Roanoke.

The project was a collaborative effort between three local artists.

“Hopefully it’s a narrative that they can kind of look at. There is something to see every time you come. There are little things hidden, there’s a story in there,” said one of the artist, Josh Nolan-Shafer.

The artists hope to complete more collaborative projects like this to bring more artwork to the Roanoke Valley.