76-year-old Roanoke man dies after crashing in Charlotte County

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a 76-year-old man lost his life after crashing in Charlotte County on July 24.

Authorities say that shortly after 7 a.m., they were called to Drakes Main St. for a report of the single-vehicle crash.

We’re told 76-year-old Willis M. Muska, of Roanoke, was driving south in a 2019 Subaru Outback when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox and a tree.

Muska was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he did not make it.

VSP says Muska was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

At this time, driver fatigue is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.