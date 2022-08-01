90º

National D-Day Memorial to host ‘No Excuse Night’

The annual event will be held on August 13

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Bedford, VA (wsls)

BEDFORD, Va. – An annual event is coming back to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

On Monday, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation said that their annual event will be held on August 13.

“No Excuse Night” is held to give people the opportunity to experience the Memorial after-hours, the release said, and docents will be throughout the Memorial to provide information and answer questions.

“No Excuse Night” is held during the national “Spirit of ‘45″ weekend to commemorate the end of World War II, according to the release.

The event will be held on August 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the release said, and there are no tickets or registration required.

You can learn more about “No Excuse Night” and the Memorial here.

