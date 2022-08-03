85º

AEP warns of rising water levels downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams

Authorities say water levels could start rising rapidly on Wednesday, Aug. 3

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – As the weather gets nice and you hit the water with your family or friends, Appalachian Power wants you to keep safety top of mind.

Starting Wednesday, water downstream of Claytor and Leesville dams on the New and Roanoke rivers could rise rapidly, creating a potentially dangerous situation for visitors, according to officials.

Appalachian Power warns that water levels below the Claytor dam could increase up to two feet in mere minutes. In addition, water levels below the Leesville dam could increase by as much as eight feet over the span of seven hours.

Those who plan on visiting the previously mentioned rivers soon can visit AEP’s website for more information.

