Singer Robin Thicke coming to Elmwood Park this summer

The music concert is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Robin Thicke attends the FOX All Star party at theTelevision Critics Association Winter press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell, 2020 Invision)

ROANOKE, Va. – Singer Robin Thicke will be making his way to the Star City soon.

The Harrison Museum of African American Culture announced in a Facebook post that the singer-songwriter and ‘Masked Singer’ judge is set to perform at Elmwood Park on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

His performance will be a part of the Henry Street Festival 2022 with SWV, an R&B vocal trio from New York City, set to perform as well.

Thicke is best known for his 2013 single “Blurred Lines,” which has been dubbed as one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Tickets are already on sale, with prices as low as $30 until Aug. 15. Ticket prices will go up on Aug. 16.

