Singer Robin Thicke coming to Elmwood Park this summer

Robin Thicke attends the FOX All Star party at theTelevision Critics Association Winter press tour on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – Singer Robin Thicke will be making his way to the Star City soon.

The Harrison Museum of African American Culture announced in a Facebook post that the singer-songwriter and ‘Masked Singer’ judge is set to perform at Elmwood Park on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

His performance will be a part of the Henry Street Festival 2022 with SWV, an R&B vocal trio from New York City, set to perform as well.

Thicke is best known for his 2013 single “Blurred Lines,” which has been dubbed as one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Ad

Tickets are already on sale, with prices as low as $30 until Aug. 15. Ticket prices will go up on Aug. 16.

To purchase your ticket, click here.