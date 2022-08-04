Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim

Emily Bivens, her 1-year-old son and mother were murdered back in 2019

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy.

Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken.

Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.

Later that year, Bernard was found incompetent to stand trial.

Emily was the wife of Blake Bivens, a major league baseball pitching prospect, who said his life was destroyed after the incident.

“Your love and kindness changed countless lives, including mine,” Blake wrote about Emily in a social post.

Three years later, Emily has surely not been forgotten.

A music scholarship has been set up in her memory and will cover the costs of youth piano lessons – a scholarship that could change lives and make a lot of people smile, just like Blake said that Emily did years ago.