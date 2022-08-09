No one hurt in ambulance, tractor-trailer crash on Rt. 460 in Bedford

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford area crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Bedford Fire Department said the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday and involved an ambulance and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive.

Sample HTML block

Crews said that all passengers involved in the crash denied having any injuries.

A door of the ambulance had to be removed for the passenger to be able to get out, according to the fire department.

Crews said that there were no patients in the back of the ambulance when the crash happened.