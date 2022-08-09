74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

No one hurt in ambulance, tractor-trailer crash on Rt. 460 in Bedford

The Bedford Fire Department said there were no patients in the back of the ambulance when the crash happened

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford County, Crash, First Responders, Tractor-trailer, Ambulance
Ambulance after crash with tractor-trailer on Route 460 (Credit: Bedford Fire Department) (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford area crews responded to a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Bedford Fire Department said the crash happened around 10:47 a.m. on Tuesday and involved an ambulance and a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Route 460 and Woodhaven Drive.

Sample HTML block

Crews said that all passengers involved in the crash denied having any injuries.

A door of the ambulance had to be removed for the passenger to be able to get out, according to the fire department.

Crews said that there were no patients in the back of the ambulance when the crash happened.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email