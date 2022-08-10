78º

Was that Santa? Hallmark movie filming wraps up at the Greenbrier

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

It was Christmas in July at the Greenbrier!

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – It looked a lot like Christmas this summer at America’s resort – filming on a Hallmark movie just wrapped up at the Greenbrier.

Filming for the movie began in mid-July and ended in early August, according to the Greenbrier’s Facebook, and compensation was stated to be volunteer-only.

Staff members at the resort were not able to say much about the production, but the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau said that there’s been increased excitement from visitors.

“I think it definitely brings people here, especially anytime we are in that national spotlight. I think people have a sense of curiosity. There’s so much going on within this county that, you know, you can come ... come for one thing and stay for many,” said Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Many other people also said the resort served as the ideal backdrop for this type of project.

Local businesses also hope this brings more opportunities to the area.

You can view more pictures of the Greenbrier decorated for the filming below.

