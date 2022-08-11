Man wanted by Campbell County authorities, but not to make an arrest

Authorities said he helped a deputy who was being assaulted and now, they want to thank him

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man – not to arrest him, but to thank him for helping a deputy who was assaulted.

A female deputy responded to a wellness check at a Dollar General in Rustburg on August 6, 10 News reported.

Authorities said the woman appeared to be passed out in her driver’s seat, and that when the deputy arrived and made contact with the woman, she threatened the deputy before hitting and kicking her.

10 News is told that two people helped the deputy take the woman into custody – a store employee and an unknown man.

The Sheriff’s Office said they’ve identified the employee but are still searching for the other ‘Good Samaritan.’

“We certainly would love to identify that individual and thank him for what he did,” said Major Brandon Epperson.

Epperson said the deputy did not sustain serious injuries.

If you might know who the other Good Samaritan is, you can contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 592-9580.