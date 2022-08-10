Woman arrested after slapping, kicking Campbell County deputy

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after assaulting a deputy in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Saturday, a deputy responded to a welfare check of a female who was sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Dollar General located at 12283 Wards Road, according to authorities.

Authorities identified the woman as Faith Thompson, who they said appeared to be passed out in the vehicle.

When a deputy made contact with Thompson, she told the deputy she would slap her, according to the authorities.

The Sheriff said that as the deputy stood near the vehicle’s door, Thompson reached from inside the vehicle and slapped the deputy on her face.

The deputy then attempted to take Thompson into custody but authorities said that the deputy was kicked and struck several times in the process.

When the deputy got Thompson out of the vehicle, a Dollar General employee and another unknown person stepped in to help the deputy take Thompson into custody successfully, according to the Sheriff.

Authorities said that Thompson has been charged with the following:

Assault and battery on a law enforcement officer,

Obstruction of justice,

Driving under the influence of drugs.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office extended their thanks to those two people that helped the deputy during the incident.