Crocheting for a cause: 96-year-old woman makes baby blankets, hats for local hospital

This 96-year-old woman is using her talents for good and crocheting for a cause

SALEM, Va. – More often than not, you can find Freedia Munsey sitting in her living room hard at work crocheting for a cause.

“An 8-year-old girl taught me to crochet when I was 19 years old,” said Munsey.

Now 96 years old, she said crocheting is her favorite pastime. Her son-in-law even jokes that Munsey could crochet in her sleep.

“I can watch television and just keep doing it,” said Munsey. “My fingers know what to do.”

Stitch by stitch, Munsey spent the past year crocheting about 100 baby blankets and hats for LewisGale Medical Center’s new NICU, which is set to open in 2023.

“I wanted to do something for children and babies because I love them so much,” said Munsey.

On Wednesday, she presented the blankets and caps to LewisGale staff in Salem.

Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Amy Woods said Munsey is an inspiration.

“It will absolutely comfort the moms and the babies. You know, it’s something soft and cuddly. It’ll be something that they can carry around for years to come,” said Woods.

Hospital staff said they hope to break ground this fall. A long-awaited day, after a 12-year application process.

“We’re really excited about that, that we’ll have the opportunity to better serve our community with the NICU,” said Woods.

Just like each newborn, each blanket is one-of-a-kind.