ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police are looking into a homicide.

Investigators said the incident happened Saturday morning around 5:30 when a man with gunshot wounds drove himself to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Officers arrived at the hospital where the gentleman was getting treatment, but he later died from his injuries.

At this time, the police have not arrested anyone.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to contact Roanoke Police.