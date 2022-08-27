Prasnicki-Ross field to serve as a reminder of Rockbridge County heros

The lives of Chase Prasnicki and Drew Ross will live on through the field they used to play on at Rockbridge County High School

LEXINGTON, Va. – Eyes before Friday night’s football game were turned to a new memorial and sign outside Veteran’s Stadium honoring the lives of Chase Prasnicki and Drew Ross.

Moments before kickoff, a celebration, and dedication to name the Prasnicki-Ross field at Veteran’s Stadium.

Debbie Arthur, Chase’s mom, said she’s so grateful her son’s name will be remembered.

“As long as you can ... there’s a name said, they’re never gone. So he’s never really gone,” Arthur said.

Just steps away was a memorial with plaques of the two former Rockbridge County High School students.

Drew’s sister Sarah Geisen waited to see the memorial after the dedication.

“Some things you just need to experience with a clean heart,” Geisen said. “If it was Drew’s choice he’d make everything about Chase. If it was Chase’s choice he’d make everything about Drew. So we’re going to be here to make everything about them.”

Pack stands filled the air with chants of U-S-A and love for the boys.

Ad

“It makes me feel wonderful. They’re not just here for the football game, they’re here to...they want to know more about this,” Arthur said.

Prasnicki and Ross both played sports in high school, both pursued military careers at West Point, and both died in Afghanistan, serving their country.

“Drew and Chase are synonymous with each other,” Geisen said.

Their legacies are now etched in stone.

The Prasnicki-Ross field at Veteran’s Stadium plays home to the Wildcats and home of the brave.