Celebrating Labor Day in Buena Vista, kicking off election season

Voters stayed behind after the celebration to hear from politicians running for the 6th District this November

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

The event traditionally marks the kick-off to election season

BUENA VISTA, Va. – People in Buena Vista gathered for the 51st annual festival to celebrate Labor Day on Monday. Despite the rain, crowds came together to enjoy the parade.

The traditional event marks the kickoff to election season. Voters stayed behind after the celebration to hear from politicians running for the 6th District this November.

Congressman Ben Cline, who currently represents the District, is running against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.

“This is where I grew up in Rockbridge County – ya know when to Lexington Highschool, so they are friends and family ... Community members who I’ve known all my life and who I’ve been fighting for in Richmond and in Washington over these many years,” Cline said.

Cline said he wants to focus on the push to lower inflation.

Lewis took a different stance, and aid she supports unions and is passionate about mental health efforts.

“It’s such a great scene. I love coming to an event where I can talk to republicans and democrats and everything in between – that’s where I think we can make the biggest difference and swing people’s votes,” Lewis said.

