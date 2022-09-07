City of Roanoke E-911 center survey opens, officials ask for community input to improve services

911 operator Dan Hobbes works at the City of Roanoke E-911 Center.

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is looking for community input in its E-911 center survey.

City officials said that the survey is an effort to determine the effectiveness of E-911 services provided to citizens.

People that have received Roanoke’s E-911 center services are being strongly encouraged to participate and help provide the center with information that could improve those services, according to the release.

The survey opened on Tuesday and will close on Sept. 20, officials said, and can be accessed here.

For more information, you can contact the E-911 Operations Specialist, Ashley Shepherd, at 540-853-5278.