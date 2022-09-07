Martinsville Speedway celebrates 75th Anniversary with an evening filled with activities for fans

Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is throwing a big celebration to say thank you to fans in honor of its 75th Anniversary.

On Sept. 7, you can head to the track for a night full of fun. There will be free Martinsville Hot Dogs, cold beverages, birthday cake, live music, photo moments with the 75th-anniversary logo and Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock.

Fans can also take their own cars and drive laps around the famous track.

Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President says, “We wanted to do it not on a race weekend so everyone could come out. Locals, people in the area who can just come out and celebrate a great time. We will have a lot of things to see and just remember and cherish and think about all the moments in time that got us to this point.”

The track was founded by H. Clay Earles and held its first race on Sept. 7 in 1947, three months before the creation of NASCAR. The original dirt track had 750 seats and held 9,013 fans.

The big celebration starts Wednesday at 6 p.m.