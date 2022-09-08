Tractor-trailer crash closes intersection of Williamson Rd and Peters Creek Rd in Roanoke County

A tractor trailer crash near Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County is causing delays, according to VDOT.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County is causing delays Thursday morning, according to VDOT.

The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department says the crash happened at about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road in the Hollins area.

We’re told a 6,000-gallon diesel tanker truck completely overturned. The driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

At this time, the entire intersection is closed as the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and several Haz Mat teams work to clear the incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible.

This crash may cause Roanoke County school buses to run late Thursday morning, according to school officials.

