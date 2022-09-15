‘A costly mistake’: Two guns confiscated in two days at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is breaking records, but not in the best way

ROANOKE, Va. – In the past two days, TSA stopped two different passengers from bringing loaded guns onto planes at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

On Wednesday, TSA stopped a Pulaski woman carrying a .380 caliber handgun that held six bullets, and on Thursday, they stopped a Roanoke County man carrying a 9mm.

While it may seem obvious, airport officials said this is a reminder that gun owners need to check their bags before they head to the airport.

There have been seven guns confiscated at the airport so far in 2022, breaking the record for the most firearms ever found in a calendar year with three months still left.

Brad Boettcher, the airport’s Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, said most people say they simply forgot the gun was in their bag.

Though this mistake can be costly – you’ll lose the firearm and you could face up to a $15,000 fine.

“It’s unfortunate that the excuse is always, ‘Oh, I forgot that was in my bag,’” said Boettcher. “Please be a responsible gun owner and know where it is. And before you pack your back for the trip, make sure it’s not in that.”

TSA has details on ways you can legally fly with a firearm posted on its website.