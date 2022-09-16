Casa Latina celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with events across the region

The celebration is aimed at bringing awareness to Latinos in the community and recognizing them for their contributions

ROANOKE, Va. – This week marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, a celebration to recognize diversity in the community.

Casa Latina in Roanoke, a staple in the Latino community, said they use this month to bridge the gaps between Latinos and other communities by showing Hispanic values through food and music.

“It gives them the opportunity not just to be visible out in the community but to show a sense of pride of who we are,” said Casa Latina board member, Jose Banuelos.

Casa Latina will be at Saturday’s Hispanic Heritage Month Festival in Floyd.

They will also be a part of several other festivals and events throughout the region to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Some include: