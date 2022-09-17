63º

Local News

Radford breaks the pattern, beats out Galax

It was Radford 28, Galax 7

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Three Rivers District, 1st and 10, Football, Sports, Mountain Empire District
GALAX, Va. – Radford took on Galax in a Friday night matchup that dates back all the way to 1921.

It’s been Galax who has been the victor in the last six of the seven games, but Friday night’s game broke that win streak.

Radford beat out Galax 28-7.

