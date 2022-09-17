Radford breaks the pattern, beats out Galax

GALAX, Va. – Radford took on Galax in a Friday night matchup that dates back all the way to 1921.
It’s been Galax who has been the victor in the last six of the seven games, but Friday night’s game broke that win streak.
Radford beat out Galax 28-7.
