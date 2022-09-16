GOTW: Radford and Galax go head-to-head in traditional matchup

The Radford and Galax football matchup dates all the way back to 1921

GALAX, Va. – An intense game of the week as Radford takes on Galax – a matchup that dates back all the way to 1921.

Radford has had a majority of the wins that went down in history, but Galax has won six of the last seven.

Michael Crist, Radford’s head coach, talked with 10 News on Friday night just before the game kicked off.

“They’re really well-coached, their coach does a great job, and they’re tough ... touch kids. Strong and physical,” Crist said.

