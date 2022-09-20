Local organization responds to devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico

DANVILLE. Va. – A local nonprofit is working to help Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico.

God’s Pit Crew, based out of Danville, has sent helping hands and items to many disaster situations in the region, including the flooding in Southwest Virginia and tornados in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Now, they’re hoping to lend help to Hurricane Fiona victims after the storm knocked out power and water to most of Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of people stranded.

10 News spoke with God’s Pit Crew Immediate Disaster Response Coordinator, Chris Chiles, on Tuesday to discuss their response plan for Puerto Rico.

“Right now I’m still in the process of trying to figure out where the greatest needs are and who we can partner with to get goods to people who need it,” Chiles said. “I am talking to people on the ground, pastors, community leaders – they are still kind of in shock and trying to figure out what is the need.”

Chiles said that it’s important to figure out what is needed before trying to help.

God’s Pit Crew has provided Blessing Buckets to those in need in the past, which are 5-gallon buckets filled with emergency supplies, like non-perishable food, first aid supplies, hygiene items, a Bible, and a hand-written, encouraging note, according to their website.

Chiles explained that the rising costs of some items have posed a challenge, but their help still makes a difference.

“When you see mothers with their small children and they are crying as they receive something, there is nothing like that,” Chiles said.

And, they’re hoping they can send those items sooner rather than later – Chiles said that they hope to send items within the next three to four days, or as soon as the water goes down.

If you want to help, you can go to God’s Pit Crew’s website to learn more about donating or volunteering.