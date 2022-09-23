Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you

Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses.
There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot.
While there were many locally owned restaurants recognized in this survey, here’s a look at the top 10 in our region, according to you.
|Restaurant
|Location
|Viet Sub
|1403 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
|City Corner 2
|3005 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
|Texas Tavern
|114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
|Chip & Jo’s Restaurant
|315 8th St, Salem, VA 24153
|Last Stop Lounge
|1919 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
|Latino’s Taste
|1126 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141
|Bowlings Place
|5376 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
|Bob’s Restaurant
|1004 Walnut Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
|Country Barn Restaurant
|6659 6 Mile Post Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
|Dogwood Restaurant
|106 E Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
Let’s keep the convo going! Let us know what your favorite hidden gem restaurant is in the comments.