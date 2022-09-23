Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you

There’s nothing like discovering a hidden gem in the area that serves up delicious food.

Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses.

There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot.

While there were many locally owned restaurants recognized in this survey, here’s a look at the top 10 in our region, according to you.

Restaurant Location Viet Sub 1403 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012 City Corner 2 3005 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012 Texas Tavern 114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011 Chip & Jo’s Restaurant 315 8th St, Salem, VA 24153 Last Stop Lounge 1919 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179 Latino’s Taste 1126 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141 Bowlings Place 5376 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Bob’s Restaurant 1004 Walnut Ave, Vinton, VA 24179 Country Barn Restaurant 6659 6 Mile Post Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Dogwood Restaurant 106 E Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179

Let’s keep the convo going! Let us know what your favorite hidden gem restaurant is in the comments.