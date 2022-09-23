54º

Here are the top 10 hidden gem restaurants in Central and Southwest Virginia, according to you

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

There’s nothing like discovering a hidden gem in the area that serves up delicious food. (Pexels)

Last week, we asked you for your favorite hidden gem restaurant in Central and Southwest Virginia. Now it’s time to take a look at your responses.

There were more than 100 submissions, with many of you excited to brag about your go-to spot.

While there were many locally owned restaurants recognized in this survey, here’s a look at the top 10 in our region, according to you.

RestaurantLocation
Viet Sub1403 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
City Corner 23005 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24012
Texas Tavern114 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011
Chip & Jo’s Restaurant315 8th St, Salem, VA 24153
Last Stop Lounge1919 E Washington Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
Latino’s Taste1126 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141
Bowlings Place5376 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Bob’s Restaurant1004 Walnut Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
Country Barn Restaurant6659 6 Mile Post Rd, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Dogwood Restaurant106 E Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179

Let’s keep the convo going! Let us know what your favorite hidden gem restaurant is in the comments.

