West Virginia dominates Virginia Tech 33-10 in battle for the Black Diamond Trophy

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It was a tough rivalry game loss for the Hokies. On Thursday night, they lost to West Virginia 33-10.

J.T. Daniels threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead West Virginia to the victory in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy.

CJ Donaldson rushed for 106 yards and West Virginia (2-2) got a strong performance from its defense to win its second straight game after losing the first two.

The Mountaineers, who beat Virginia Tech for the second consecutive season, scored on five straight possessions spanning the first and second half. Daniels’ 24-yard touchdown pass to Sam James with 11 seconds left in the first half gave the Mountaineers a 13-7 lead, and they never trailed again.

Virginia Tech led 7-3 after a Grant Wells found Kaleb Smith on a 28 yard connection. A key sequence in the game followed, when Tony Mathis Jr. fumbled setting the Hokies up for a chance to stretch the lead. But Virginia Tech would fail on a 4th and one, and West Virginia would eventually regain the momentum. They would post a field goal, and then cash in with :11 seconds to play when Daniels hit James for the 13-7 halftime lead.

The two teams traded field goals in the second half before The Mountaineers would put the game away. Justin Johnson Jr. would trot in from 6 yards out to make the score 23-10. The touchdown capped a 9-play 75 yard drive that was fueled by a pair of personal foul penalties against the Hokies.

The West Virginia defense would add a pick 6 from Jacolby Spells to further stretch the lead. Virginia Tech did plenty of damage to themselves, racking up 15 penalties for 132 yards.

Virginia Tech(2-2) will travel to North Carolina on October 1st.