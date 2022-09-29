How to prepare for severe weather ahead of Ian

With rain in the forecast from Ian, AAA wants you to be ready.

Experts recommended keeping an emergency kit in your car with snacks, battery backup, jumper cables, and other things you may need.

“Having some of the things that can be important to you if your car is stopped in traffic for a long period of time, or on a road where there running into problems where there may be flooding in front of you and you need to stop for a time period,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesperson.

AAA’s biggest advice during the storm is to stay home if you can and never drive through flood waters.

