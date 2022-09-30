Remembering a fallen Covington police officer

Chief Smith said while responding to a domestic shooting incident, Caleb lost his life – he did it while also protecting the lives of many others.

COVINGTON, Va. – The life and sacrifices of Officer Caleb Ogilvie can now be remembered through a bench dedicated to his heroism.

Ogilvie had made a life out of helping others. Prior to being a police officer, Ogilvie served his nation as a Marine.

Ogilvie served in active duty from 2006 until 2010 when he was honorably discharged and then re-enlisted in reserve duty from 2011 to 2016.

Before joining the Covington Police Department, Ogilvie also served as an EMT in the Roanoke area. He was a volunteer EMT in Roanoke County at the Mason Cove Volunteer Rescue Squad, from 2011-2016.

Ogilvie would eventually trade in his military uniform, for his blue uniform.

Covington Chief of Police, Christopher Smith, said Ogilvie was one of the first people he added to his team.

“He and another officer were the first two officers I got to hire and send to the academy. When he graduated you could just see how proud he was that day,” Smith said.

Ogilvie’s last act in life would be another act of service. He died while responding to the domestic shooting incident at Covington Farm & Fuel, according to Smith.

Smith said while Ogilvie lost his life that day, he did it while also protecting the lives of many others.

Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office responded to the same call on March 14.

Sheriff Kevin Hall said his heroism should never be forgotten.

“There were times that Caleb [Ogilvie] helped our people out on calls and backed them up and vice versa. So it’s a strong bond of blue, brown, gray, anybody that’s wearing a badge in this area. When one hurts we all hurt,” Hall said.

On Thursday afternoon, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office unveiled a bench outside their doors with Ogilvie’s name and the American Flag on it. Ogilvie’s wife and daughters were in attendance.

“It means everything ... She’s part of our family. We need to be there for her, make sure that we’re going to be there for her from here on out,” Hall said.

While the community will continue to grieve over the loss of their hero, his memory will rest in the city he swore to protect.